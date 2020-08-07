Menu

(Photo) Sergio Ramos’ face says it all as Real Madrid fall to defeat vs Man City

Manchester City
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was left looking gutted on the sidelines as Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League to Manchester City this evening.

A pair of costly errors from Ramos’ centre-back partner Raphael Varane allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to be 2-1 victors tonight, giving them an overall 4-2 win on aggregate.

Ramos missed out on the clash due to be sent off in the first-leg, his absence was definitely a big difference maker as Varane and Eder Militao looked very uneasy against the Premier League giants.

The Madrid leader and legend was left in a similar situation last season, when he was also suspended before Los Blancos were shockingly knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Just like they say, a picture really does tell 1000 words, Ramos will of course be gutted at his teammates’ performance, but blame lies with himself as well.

