Juventus have unveiled their away kit for the 2020/21 season, with a string of first-team stars showing off the new look in the club’s promo.

The Turin giants secured their ninth consecutive Serie A title this season and they will hope to keep their Champions League hopes alive this weekend too.

However, they’re all set for next season too when it comes to their kit it seems as they have revealed the new away look for the new campaign as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and other first-team stars have featured in the promo.

It’s a pretty slick look from Adidas with an old-school feel to it, and the reaction from Bianconeri fans at least appears to be pretty positive.

Time will tell which new faces will be donning it next season as Maurizio Sarri will undoubtedly hope to bring in reinforcements this summer…