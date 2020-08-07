It’s not been the best of seasons for Barcelona although they still have a chance to salvage some pride in the Champions League.

Their first challenge is to see off Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

With coach, Quique Setien, failing to convince since his appointment in January, the pressure remains on him, although the Cantabrian seemingly isn’t bothered by any speculation surrounding his position at the helm.

“We have prepared thinking me and my coaching staff are going to continue,” Setien said in his pre-match press conference, cited by BBC Sport.

“At no point has the thought that tomorrow could be my last game passed through my head.”

Were the Catalans to go out, particularly at home, the clamour to remove Setien is likely to reach fever pitch.

The problem for president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, is that his own tenure is up a year from now and no manager worth their salt is going to want to join a project knowing that they could be replaced in 12 months time.

Given that it seems Setien has long since had control over the dressing room too, Napoli present a real issue for him, whatever he believes.