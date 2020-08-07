‘Should’ve gone with Asensio’ – These Real Madrid fans question Zidane’s lineup decision vs Man City

Zinedine Zidane has made seven changes to the Real Madrid side that ended their triumphant La Liga campaign ahead of this evening’s crucial Champions League second-leg tie against Manchester City.

Los Blancos are back to full strength, with the exception of captain, leader and legend Sergio Ramos – who is suspended for tonight’s clash after being sent off in the first-leg.

The most notable inclusion in the starting lineup is that of Eden Hazard, Zidane appears to have dashed rumours that the marquee man was still injured by naming him from the get-go.

The highest-profile absentees are Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, who clearly don’t see eye-to-eye with their gaffer and remain out of the matchday squad.

Los Blancos are 2-1 down as they prepare for battle at the Etihad Stadium, it will take some doing to beat a City side that outclassed them back in February.

Here’s how some of the Real Madrid faithful have reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

Should’ve gone with Asensio but come on boys! With you every step of the way! Vamos Mi Madrid ???? — Elvis Xhafa (@ElvisRealmadrid) August 7, 2020

Asensio > Rodrygo — Romy ???? (@MissxRomy) August 7, 2020

Same strategy like as laliga asensio and vinicus will come as a subsitute — Shivam Sharma (@ShivamS39329387) August 7, 2020

Went for Rodrygo cos he’s more direct in d box … Zidane needs dose early goals m speed on d wing — ROYAL_KAISERR (@ROYAL_KAISERR) August 7, 2020

Would’ve preferred asensio but rodrygo has all the abilities to do the job.. lets go boys!! #HalaMadrid — Himanshu Singh (@himanshu_1999) August 7, 2020

I expected asensio to start ahead of rodrygo?? — Debalin Debnath (@DDnath2001) August 7, 2020

why start Rodrygo while ascencio and vini are there??.

well Zidane wants us to cap a win win in the first 70 minutes den bring on Rodrygo and ascencio to pace out the already weak defence of Manchester, also marcelo to control and valverde to control the other half — Odunayo (@odunayyo1) August 7, 2020

It’s certainly a massive blow that Ramos isn’t with the side for the all-important match, regardless of the fact that it’s due to his own doing.

Pep Guardiola will be fired up tonight, the Catalan faces off against his rivals in Madrid, whilst he’ll also be itching to stick it to UEFA by leading his side into the next round after the drama surrounding their FFP sanctions which were ultimately overturned.