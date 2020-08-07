Spurs hope to sign proven Premier League striker for less than his £20m asking price

Finding a dependable back up to Harry Kane is a problem that Spurs haven’t managed to solve yet, but this could be a decent solution.

What they need is someone who doesn’t mind spending a lot of time on the bench, but they also need a player who’s actually good enough to play when needed.

Signing someone who is versatile and who wants the chance to move to a bigger club seems like the best solution, so it makes sense that Spurs have been linked with Callum Wilson by The Express.

Wilson is now 28 so these should be his prime years, while Bournemouth aren’t an obvious candidate to come straight back up so he can’t afford to hang about and wait.

He’s been a consistent contributor over five years in the Premier League with the Cherries so Spurs know he’s good enough, while he can also play in a wider role so he should also get regular chances to get on the pitch.

The report suggests that Bournemouth want to get around £20m for him, but Spurs are hoping to agree a deal worth less than that.

There’s no way that Spurs would want him to be their regular striker but he would be a decent alternative to Kane, and it means it won’t be a full scale disaster if their talisman gets injured or needs a break.