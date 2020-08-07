Spurs look to sign Barcelona defender despite complicated ownership agreement

Thankfully the days of co-ownership in football are over after the practice was generally outlawed, but the situation with Emerson and Barcelona is a similar example.

A report from Diario de Sevilla has indicated that Spurs have approached Barcelona to see if a transfer could take place, but it could be a complicated one.

Football Espana recently reported on his situation when AC Milan were linked, and there are a few things to get your head round here.

They state that Barcelona and Real Betis both paid half of the fee when he came to Europe, with the understanding that he would play with Betis until 2021, and then Barca had the chance to sign him for €6m.

The problem is that they go on to state that Barcelona would have to pay more to secure his full rights this summer, and it makes any potential deal complicated.

It’s not to say that a deal is impossible, but at that time it was suggested that Barca wanted at least €30m to let him go, while the circumstances meant they wouldn’t shift on that price either.

The report from Diario re-confirms this as they talk about Barca and Betis owning half of his rights, while they also suggest that he’s expected to play for Real Betis this season and he’s preparing to do just that.

It sounds like Spurs may have made an enquiry to sound out the potential situation, but there’s nothing to suggest a deal is likely at all.