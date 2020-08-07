Star linked with Arsenal may start in the Champions League vs Chelsea due to injury blow

It’s always exciting to watch a player who’s been heavily linked with a move to your club, but it can also give you a chance to really study them and consider how they might fit in.

The entire career of Philippe Coutinho is a fascinating one because he’s largely regarded as a world class player, but he’s only ever played brilliantly for one club.

He was disappointing for Inter Milan when he first came to Europe, but he was outstanding for Liverpool and earned a big money move to Barcelona.

Since then he flopped at the Nou Camp and hasn’t exactly set it alight during a loan spell with Bayern, so you have to wonder if he’s suited to the Premier League or was it just something about Liverpool?

A report from The Express suggested that Coutinho was at Arsenal’s training ground for talks today, but that doesn’t mean he’s finished with Bayern yet.

They’re still in the Champions League and have a second leg against Chelsea coming up, and an injury to Kingsley Coman could thrust him into the action:

This would give Arsenal fans a chance to see him in action against a direct rival, so hopefully it gives us all a better idea of how he might fare.