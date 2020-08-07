Talks ongoing: Chelsea looking to seal €80m agreement as Euro rivals suffer blow

Chelsea are reportedly in ongoing talks with Bayer Leverkusen as they look to try and find an agreement over the signing of Kai Havertz.

The German international has emerged as one of the top talents in the Bundesliga, scoring 36 goals and providing 25 assists in 118 league appearances.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has been targeted by a number of top clubs from around Europe, one of which is Chelsea as the Premier League giants have been heavily linked with a swoop for weeks now.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, the Blues are continuing talks with Leverkusen in the hope of finding a deal, as they are ready to splash out €80m for him.

Further, he adds that Bayern Munich aren’t competition for them this summer as the 21-year-old wants to move to Stamford Bridge, but if a switch was to fail to materialise this summer, then the Bavarian outfit could be a problem for Chelsea next year.

Time will tell how the situation plays out but ultimately it looks as though Chelsea are in a strong position as the lead side in the race for Havertz, but they will hope that they can make a breakthrough in discussions ahead of next season.