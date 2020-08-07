Trio of Premier League sides eye swoop for Liverpool ace with £15m bid touted

Liverpool could reportedly have a decision to make this summer as it’s suggested that Leeds Utd, Aston Villa and Newcastle Utd are all keen on Harry Wilson.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth as he contributed seven goals and two assists in 35 games but wasn’t able to help the club avoid relegation.

With that temporary deal now over, he will return to Melwood this summer but a decision will seemingly need to be made by Jurgen Klopp as to whether Wilson now remains with his squad or is moved on if he doesn’t have a place in his plans moving forward.

According to The Sun, Leeds Utd are planning a £15m bid for the Welsh international as Marcelo Bielsa considers reinforcements this summer following their promotion back to the top flight.

However, it’s added that they could face competition for Wilson’s signature, as both Aston Villa and Newcastle are keen on him too as they look to add more quality in the final third.

Given Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and others will still be ahead of Wilson in the pecking order at Anfield coupled with competition from the likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and others, it doesn’t look as though he will get much of a look-in if he were to stay at Anfield this coming season.

In turn, it perhaps comes down to whether or not Klopp and Liverpool are prepared to sell him outright this summer, or if they would prefer to send him out on loan again as they believe that he could still have a future on Merseyside.

Time will tell what they decide to go with, but Wilson isn’t short of options if he does move on, and he could still be playing Premier League football next season regardless.