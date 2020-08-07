Alexis Sanchez has taken to his social media to issue Inter Milan fans with a message after his permanent deal to the Nerazzurri was finalised earlier this week.

However, within his message, the 31-year-old also took the time to throw-in a subtle dig to former club Manchester United.

Sanchez made the famous switch to United from domestic rivals Arsenal back in 2018 in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way, as per Sky Sports.

The Chilean’s transfer has been widely regarded as one of, if not, the worst in British transfer in history after the attacker managed just five goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to send Sanchez out to Italy to spend this season on loan at Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan.

After enjoying a much brighter spell in Serie A, Sanchez’s loan move has been made permanent in a three-year deal which sees United miss out on a transfer fee but instead save £560,000 per-week on his wages, as per Sky Sports.

After his deal was finalised earlier this week, Sanchez took to his social media to post a statement where he said: “I’m really happy to be staying here with you, Inter fans. I’ve found a family here and the staff are great.”

Sanchez went onto make a subtle dig at his former club Manchester United by hinting that his new club have more ambition to win big trophies by saying: “It’s a group where there’s a real desire to win something big. People here want to fight together as a team to give the club the success it deserves.

“I’m hungry and I want to win. My goal is to make all the fans happy.

“I’m here to win and I’m happy that I’m staying here at Inter.”

View this post on Instagram ??? @inter A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Aug 6, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js