Video: Cristiano Ronaldo pulls a goal back for Juventus vs Lyon with ice-cold penalty

In the 42nd minute of Juventus’ Champions League second-leg tie against Lyon, the Turin outfit were granted a solid opportunity after being awarded a penalty.
Memphis Depay, who actually opened the scoring for Lyon from the spot this evening, was deemed to have handled the ball in his attempts to block a free-kick from Barcelona-bound Miralem Pjanic.
Ronaldo was completely ice-cold as he stood on the edge of the box and waited for the referee’s whistle before confidently tucking the ball into the back of the net.
Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s spot-kick below:
??Égalisation de Ronaldo sur penalty après une main (bof bof la main) de Depay dans la surface.
Juve 1-1 OL#JuveOL #JUVOL #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/x9tUl6PapD
— Sport’Actus (@Sport_ActusOff) August 7, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.
Juventus are now 2-1 down, but Lyon have notched a crucial away goal, meaning that Maurizio Sarri’s task of turning things around has become even more difficult.