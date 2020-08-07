Video: Cristiano Ronaldo pulls a goal back for Juventus vs Lyon with ice-cold penalty

In the 42nd minute of Juventus’ Champions League second-leg tie against Lyon, the Turin outfit were granted a solid opportunity after being awarded a penalty.

Memphis Depay, who actually opened the scoring for Lyon from the spot this evening, was deemed to have handled the ball in his attempts to block a free-kick from Barcelona-bound Miralem Pjanic.

Ronaldo was completely ice-cold as he stood on the edge of the box and waited for the referee’s whistle before confidently tucking the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s spot-kick below:

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

Juventus are now 2-1 down, but Lyon have notched a crucial away goal, meaning that Maurizio Sarri’s task of turning things around has become even more difficult.