Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning long range effort puts Juve back on track vs Lyon

Champions League
It looked like Lyon were in pole position after taking the lead earlier on tonight, but Juve have levelled it up and now have half an hour to find a crucial winner.

Of course it’s Cristiano Ronaldo who has dragged them back into the tie, firstly with a penalty and then with this brilliant long range strike with his left foot:

Pictures from TUDN

It doesn’t look like there’s much on and it’s a speculative effort, but it’s accurate enough and he’s on the verge of another great performance in the Champions League.

