Video: Jesus capitalises on another Varane mistake to shatter Real Madrid’s hopes

In the 67th minute of Real Madrid’s second-leg clash against Manchester City, Raphael Varane made another costly mistake when he struggled to deal with a long ball forward from the Citizens.

Varane looked sloppy as he missed his first attempt at a header and this was a sign of things to come as he put the ball into a dangerous area when he eventually connected his head with it.

Tenacious Gabriel Jesus has been pressing all night and he got to the loose ball ahead of Thibaut Courtois, poking it into the back of the net with a lovely finish.

Jesus pressed Varane into a mistake in the early stages of the game as well, with the ace snatching the ball off the centre-back and teeing up Raheem Sterling for a tap in.

Take a look at Jesus’ likely tie-winning goal below:

Another mistake from Raphael Varane?! ? One of the best around, but he'll be having nightmares about Gabriel Jesus! A lovely finish from the City striker ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/RKEB3fhfqo — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 7, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Jesus has been City’s match-winner over the two legs, he’s had a hand in both goals tonight, he also scored in the first-leg and got Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos sent off.