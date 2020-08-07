Video: Juventus are on the brink of a Champions League exit after a cheeky Panenka penalty from Depay

Juventus are a team who will always dominate in their domestic league, but succeeding in the Champions League was always one step beyond them.

Lyon didn’t even qualify for Europe next season so Juve should be the overwhelming favourites, but they are actually on the brink of heading out after this:

Pictures from TUDN

Lyon are now 2-0 up on aggregate and have an away goal in their favour, so this will need a huge effort from the Italian side.

Memphis Depay also deserves a shout out for his skill and composure here, and it looks like he’s finally on track to fulfil his potential too.