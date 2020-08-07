In the midst of the cut and thrust of Manchester City’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, Kevin De Bruyne still found time to exhibit an audacious piece of skill.

The hosts were in confident mood, stroking the ball around against their illustrious opponents, and one of their attacks led to a corner.

Perhaps sensing that Los Blancos keeper, Thibaut Courtois, would come off of his line for a corner, his international team-mate bent the ball goal wards.

Only a save under the posts stopped De Bruyne from scoring one of the goals of the tournament.

Pictures from BT Sport.