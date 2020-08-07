“We are in good talks” – Club Director hints that a loan move for Man United ace is edging closer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown that he will stick with his tried and trusted players as much as he can, so there may not be a lot of chances for the fringe players next season.

Playing in the Europa League often meant the squad would be rotated, but you can be sure that they will field a full strength team in the Champions League.

Good things were expected from Tahith Chong last season but he barely got a chance to play – and even then he didn’t really show much.

A breakthrough looks highly unlikely next season, so a loan move could be the best thing for everyone.

Werder Bremen have been mentioned as a possible destination in recent days, and this latest reports suggests a deal could be edging closer:

Werder Bremen director Frank Baumann on Chong: "He is a player who is interesting for us, no question about it. We need a player like him in the position he plays. We are in good talks with Manchester United, but there are several details to be agreed on." — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) August 7, 2020

It wasn’t long ago when Werder were a Champions League side who would also challenge for the league, but they only just managed to avoid relegation last season and improvements are needed.

Moving to Germany should give Chong a chance to play regularly at a high level, and that should give him a better chance of earning an opportunity at Old Trafford in the future.

Nothing has been agreed yet, but those comments suggest it’s worth keeping an eye on this over the next few days.