It was a night when Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in the most unexpected manner.

Despite trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their Round of 16 tie against Lyon, a home leg in Italy against a team that hadn’t played for months because of the shut down of the French league had to be considered a formality.

Two goals from the record scorer in the competition, Cristiano Ronaldo, would’ve surely seen the bianconeri through into the quarter-finals on any other night.

However, the away goal scored by Memphis Depay after just 12 minutes was the difference between Juve winning and losing.

At the end of the 90 minutes, Ronaldo appeared to be seething at not getting the chance to go further in the competition, and question marks will surely soon be asked of manager, Maurizio Sarri.

Supporters didn’t waste any time making their feelings known on social media and it was the Portuguese who they clearly felt sorry for.

Ronaldo deserves better ? — KOTF (@ricvrdo_) August 7, 2020

Ronaldo should just leave Juve, they are trash!! Bang average footballers — Olorunfemi (@adepojutunde0) August 7, 2020