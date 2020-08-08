With the transfer window already open for business and Mikel Arteta looking to build a strong Arsenal squad for their assault on the Premier League and Europa League in 2020/21, news that he might have to dispense with one of his star strikers is unlikely to please Gunners fans.

According to the Daily Star, it’s suggested that Alexandre Lacazette will be offloaded to Atletico Madrid for £30m, as long as captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, signs a new deal with the north Londoners.

The outlet go on to say that Arsenal believe that they are close to finally tying down the Gabonese.

With Lacazette unhappy at not being first-choice alongside him, at 29 years of age, it’s time for the Frenchman to make the move to the Spanish capital.

In the current market, getting £30m for a player approaching his thirties has to be seen as decent business.

Lacazette has certainly shown that he has an eye for goal when given the chance, however, so Arteta’s next move in the market will be an interesting one.