Arsenal transfer news: Six out, three in as Arteta plots rebuild with £100m spree touted

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning a revamp of his squad with several exits and signings being touted this summer as he stamps his mark on the group.

The Gunners endured a disappointing Premier League campaign this past season, but they were able to end the year on a high note after winning the FA Cup.

That will be a boost both in terms of offering Europa League football to targets next season, while there is the obvious financial benefit which comes with that too.

Nevertheless, despite there being some positive signs since Arteta took charge, Arsenal still have some way to go to close the gap on their rivals, and so it’s important that they bring in the right reinforcements this summer to help them compete.

According to The Sun, they are plotting a triple swoop worth £100m as Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos are being targeted while Willian could arrive on a free transfer.

However, Arteta will need to balance the books with sales and it’s suggested that up to six players could be at risk of the axe at the Emirates this summer.

Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny are all specifically mentioned as players who could be leaving with Henrikh Mkhitaryan already offloaded for another year at Roma, and it will surely be necessary to fund signings with those exits as the Gunners will have to watch their spending after the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Arteta and Arsenal, but in order for him to bring in players that suit his ideas and philosophies, he’ll need to clear space and raise funds first it seems and those deemed expendable have been identified as have his desired targets.