The Champions League Round of 16 tie between Barcelona and Napoli is balanced on a knife edge at 1-1, and Quique Setien has chosen a strong starting XI for the second leg at the Camp Nou on Saturday night.

The winners of the tie will go into a quarter-final match up against either Bayern Munich or Chelsea, who will be playing at the same time.

Given that the Bavarians are 3-0 up from their first leg and the Blues have been ravaged by injuries, the expectation will be that Bayern will be taking their place in the mini-tournament in Lisbon.

Setien will hope that his Barca team join them as the European competition is the final chance for the Catalans to win any silverware in 2019/20, a season that’s been a huge disappointment for any number of reasons.

Despite picking what might be considered his strongest XI, some fans of the club still aren’t happy, and took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Awful. Semedo and Roberto together and no Puig — MiGouzi (@miGouzi_) August 8, 2020

Why is puig not starting ?? — Egbes ? (@Favourr_e) August 8, 2020

Ratikic ?! Seiten is 1 match away from getting sack. — Frankline John (@Williamsj432) August 8, 2020