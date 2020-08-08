Barcelona tipped to make initial £14m bid to prise Man City starlet away from Etihad

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a £14m offer as they look to convince Man City to green light an exit for young defender Eric Garcia.

As noted by BBC Sport, Pep Guardiola conceded this week that the 19-year-old has informed the club that he has no intention of extending his current contract which runs until 2021.

In turn, in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year, City will likely consider an exit for him this summer to try and cash in while they can, and the report above added that they value the talented defender at £30m.

Time will tell if he does indeed seal an exit and if there is absolutely no hope of him extending his stay at the Etihad, but it appears as though Man City and Guardiola could have an offer to take into consideration.

According to The Sun, Barcelona are looking to secure a reunion with their youth product as it’s claimed that the Catalan giants could make a £14m bid.

It’s reiterated in the report that City are looking for around £30m in total if they do sell, and so naturally that offer will fall well short of their demands.

Time will tell if the two clubs enter negotiations and try to reach an agreement or not, but it seems as though they will have some ground to make up in order to find a compromise if the Premier League giants do indeed decide to sell Garcia this summer.

Having signed Nathan Ake this week, Guardiola has bolstered his defensive options. That said, he perhaps wasn’t counting on Garcia’s stance, and so if he were to leave, it could leave a void in the backline that needs to be filled by Man City to ensure that they have enough quality and depth in that department.