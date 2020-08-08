PSG have named a 28-man group that has travelled to Portugal for their Champions League quarter-final clash with Atalanta, and Kylian Mbappe has made the trip.

The Ligue 1 champions face the high-flying and dangerous Serie A side on Wednesday night as they battle it out in what should be a thrilling encounter between two high-scoring teams.

However, all eyes are on whether or not Mbappe will feature as after suffering an ankle injury during his side’s Coup de France win over Saint-Etienne, there are major doubts over his ability to recover in time.

There is good news for PSG fans though, and not such good news for the Atalanta defence.

As per the club’s official site, they have confirmed their 28-man travelling party, and Mbappe is on the list along with Marco Verratti who is also an injury doubt.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that they will be fit to play, but ultimately it will be a boost in itself that they’ve made the trip and will try to be fit for Wednesday’s encounter, and perhaps beyond that if PSG advance.

The 21-year-old has bagged 30 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances so far this season, and so his influence and impact is obvious.

Similarly with Verratti, the French giants will be hopeful that the duo can feature next week, but there will of course be a sensible decision ahead from the medical staff as they will not want to risk aggravating their respective issues and thus seeing them sidelined for even longer.