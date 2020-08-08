Chelsea misfit willing to take pay cut to seal exit but €20m asking price still obstacle

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to try and secure a return to AC Milan this summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in 2017, and went on to make 43 appearances in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

However, he has since been shipped out on loan to Milan and Monaco over the past two seasons, although he’s set to return to west London this summer.

With Frank Lampard boasting a number of top options in midfield including the likes of Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic and others, it’s arguably difficult to see where Bakayoko fits in.

With that in mind, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported on another possible exit for the Frenchman, as it’s suggested that he’s willing to take a pay cut to seal a second stint with Milan, although there is still an issue between the clubs in terms of reaching an agreement.

It’s suggested that Chelsea want €20m to green light a permanent exit, although Milan are said to be keen to limit it to €15m, while the idea of a loan with an obligation to buy is also a possible compromise.

Time will tell if the respective parties can agree on terms, but it seems as though a return to Serie A for Bakayoko can’t be ruled out this summer.

It’s an important area for Milan to strengthen in, as while Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie have impressed in the deeper midfield roles in a 4-2-3-1 system, coach Stefano Pioli will need more quality and depth available especially as they prepare to possibly feature in the group stage of the Europa League next season if they come through the qualifying rounds.

Further, they know Bakayoko well from his previous spell with them, and he could be a sensible option to strengthen immediately.

As for Chelsea, with Bakayoko being sent out on loan for the last two seasons and with Lampard having other options in that department, it seemingly makes sense for the two parties to part ways this summer.