‘Don’t embarrass us’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup for Bayern Munich clash

Frank Lampard appears to have reverted back to a 4-3-3 formation after being outmatched in the FA Cup final vs London rivals Arsenal when fielding a 3-4-3 system.

The Blues legend has made six changes to the starting lineup that were lacklustre against the Gunners.

Reece James and Kurt Zouma retain their place in the defensive line but injured skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is replaced by Emerson and Andreas Christensen comes in for Antonio Rudiger.

Mateo Kovacic is the only man to retain his spot in midfield, N’Golo Kante returns from injury to replace Jorginho, with Ross Barkley making up the men in the middle of the park.

It’s an all academy graduates front line, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount on the wings and Tammy Abraham leading the line ahead of the in-form and experienced Olivier Giroud.

Simeu, Maatsen, Bate, Lawrence and Broja are the exciting talents that supporters should watch out for as they’re named on the bench.

Take a look at the west London outfit’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Blues’ faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Just don’t Embarrass us — Emily ? (@AnabelxEms) August 8, 2020

Win lose or tie Chelsea till I die! Play for pride lads? — CFCASH (@ChafersF) August 8, 2020

I like this starting line up, not expecting to qualify but let’s try end the season on a high — CFC D0nkey (@IsaacBateman5) August 8, 2020

Lampard’s tricky blues about to do the impossible ??? — Lidocaine ? (@trending_medic) August 8, 2020

Kante as Captain, great to see him back! — At The Bridge Pod: A Chelsea FC Podcast (@AtTheBridgePod) August 8, 2020

Oii, Kante is captain who saw that…no more smiling today. Good luck boys. — Blueisthecolor (@CFC_Avinash) August 8, 2020

Kante captain? Not sure how I feel about that given how quiet he is. Decent lineup though. Keep the score respectable and 100% effort is all I ask for — Eren (@Hxrtxng_) August 8, 2020

The Blues have a near impossible task on their hands this evening, they were beaten 3-0 by Hansi Flick’s side on home turf, leaving there hopes of reaching the next round of the Champions League very slim.

After disappointing in the FA Cup final, supporters will be hoping that this side at least puts out a valiant effort to draw a close to an encouraging debut season from Lampard on a positive note.

It will be interesting to see how Kante fares as captain, the defensive midfielder is very quiet both on and off the pitch, but someone who lets their football do the talking may be the best option for tonight’s tie.