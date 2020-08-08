Dortmund to offer Jadon Sancho €75,000-a-week pay rise as deadline approaches for Man United to launch bid

According to the Mirror via German publication Bild (subscription required), Borussia Dortmund will offer Jadon Sancho a lucrative new contract as Manchester United continue to mull over a bid for the starlet.

Bild report that the German outfit are sticking firm to their €120m valuation for the 20-year-old and have a set the Red Devils a deadline of Monday to table an official bid that meets their demands.

Dortmund will start their pre-season training camp on this date, it’s a smart approach on paper from the Bundesliga giants, they don’t wish for Sancho’s future to further intrude with their plans for next season.

Bild claim that the ace would be offered an annual salary of €10m, a considerable increase on the €6m that Sancho currently earns.

In Sterling terms, the tricky attacker currently earns €115,000-a-week, but the club are willing to hike this up to a massive €190,000-a-week.

The England international two years left on his current contract, Sancho has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most exciting players since heading to Germany from Manchester City.

The Mirror report that United’s hierarchy are unwilling to meet Dortmund’s €120m (£108m) price-tag, with most of the speculation suggesting they want this lowered due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

It’s reiterated that the wide man remains the prime target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead of next season, shaping up the prospect of an even more dangerous Red Devils attacking line.

Sancho has been near unstoppable this season with 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, with all respect to the Bundesliga though, the sensation looks ready to test himself at a bigger club and more competitive level.