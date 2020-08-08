Drama as Barcelona refuse Arthur Melo entry to Camp Nou ahead of Napoli clash

According to journalist Marcelo Bechler, Barcelona have sent Arthur Melo away from their stadium ahead of their clash against Napoli in the Champions League, in the latest twist of a sour saga.

Arthur has already agreed a transfer to Italian powerhouses Juventus, which will see playmaker Miralem Pjanic join the Blaugrana in a player-plus-cash deal.

Since that arrangement was agreed, things have turned incredibly sour between the club and the midfielder, Marca reported that the ace returned to Spain with the intention of ending his contract early.

The whole furore began when the 23-year-old refused to take part in a team training session, with the La Liga giants obviously taken aback by this and pursuing financial punishments for the ace.

Arthur has made it clear that he doesn’t wish to play for Quique Setien’s side again.

Arthur acaba de ir embora. Barcelona NÃO o deixou ficar no estádio. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 8, 2020

Sport add that the central midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou to watch the second-leg tie from the stands, but the ace was informed that he’s not on the list of people allowed to enter the stadium.

In other important news for the Brazil international, he’ll now have the chance to learn his trade under legendary midfielder Andre Pirlo, who has just replaced Maurizio Sarri as Juventus manager.