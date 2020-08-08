Five candidates who could replace Maurizio Sarri as Juventus boss after sacking

Juventus have announced the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, and so focus will soon switch to who will be appointed as his successor.

The Bianconeri won their ninth straight Scudetto this past season, but ultimately they were unconvincing along the way and lost in the Coppa Italia final.

Perhaps the final straw for the hierarchy was their exit to Lyon in the round-of-16 in the Champions League on Friday night, and as per the tweet below from the club, Sarri has now parted company with the Turin giants and so the search can begin for his replacement.

According to Calciomercato, there could be up to five names in contention, with Simone Inzaghi, Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Sousa, Zinedine Zidane and Massimiliano Allegri all being touted as possible options.

With Zidane reaffirming his intention to prepare for next season with Real Madrid following their loss at Man City on Friday, it would appear as though the Frenchman can be ruled out of the equation.

Elsewhere, a return for Allegri after just one year would perhaps seem a little unlikely after his previous cycle came to an end, while Sousa has been out of a top job for a while.

Nevertheless, the previous links between the club and that trio are all there, and so it remains to be seen if they emerge as an option.

Inzaghi would arguably be a fine appointment given his work with Lazio in recent years and it could be the ideal step up for him in his coaching career, while Pochettino will perhaps be itching to get back into management after leaving Tottenham last year.

The Argentine tactician is perhaps the more exciting and forward-thinking appointment, but the pair have their strengths and are different in many ways, and so it will be important for Juventus to move relatively quickly in order to then have time to back them and allow them to implement their principles ahead of next season.