‘Get rid of the deadwood’ – These Chelsea fans react to ’embarrassing’ defeat to Bayern

Some Chelsea supporters are extremely disappointed after tonight’s 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich saw the Blues crash out of the Champions League on a shocking aggregate of 7-1.

Frank Lampard was once again delivered a stern message that the current crop of players will struggle on big occasions, with his hammering coming after their FA Cup final defeat to London rivals Arsenal.

The west London outfit continue to show that they’re unfit for purpose defensively, with Hansi Flick’s side carving them open with ease this evening.

With the Blues coming into tonight’s second-leg tie with already more than a foot out of the competition due to a 3-0 deficit, fans would’ve at least expected the side to turn in a valiant effort to end the season.

Proceedings couldn’t have gone worse, for most parts of the encounter, it was like men against boys, with Bayern punishing Chelsea for continuously being lax on the defensive end.

Here’s how some of the Blues’ faithful reacted to tonight’s poor performance:

Glad this season is finished. Need a big window. Time to rebuild, restructure and get rid of the deadwood in this squad. — J.M (@JordanMMcl) August 8, 2020

*didnt achieve the latter. Totally embarrassing. — Josh Snyder, CFA (@JSnyd05) August 8, 2020

Fix up. Horrible defence. Horrible midfield. Sitting ducks everytime we’re pressed. Frank OUT if he can’t resolve this — s (@universesauce) August 8, 2020

Time to get rid of all the deadwood ?? — ?? (@wav3Mo) August 8, 2020

Ross Barkley, Odoi,Emerson shouldn’t be in chelsea next season…Zouma and Kovacic were amazing…Kante was a lil bit floppy maybe bcos he just came back from injury….. Now let’s focus on transfer market, Haverts,Reguillon, benrahma, a defender and a keeper..Blues for life ? — Hajiqudos (@niffwizzy15) August 8, 2020

Attack win you games. Defence win you titles. For us to challenge for anything next season we need to sign some quality defenders and yes a GK. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) August 8, 2020

Chelsea have already secured the signings of exciting attackers Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but there’s been no defensive recruitments so far.

Lampard’s had an encouraging debut season, finishing 4th and reaching the FA Cup final, but the focus really needs to go into the backline if the club are serious about becoming a real threat again soon.