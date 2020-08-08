It was very much a case of ‘job done’ after Barcelona knocked Napoli out of the Champions League, beating them 3-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate in their Round of 16 encounters.

Despite Barca racing into a three goal lead, and being cruelly denied a fourth after the intervention of VAR, Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty in first-half injury time meant that another Napoli goal in the second half would set things up for a tense final period.

Quique Setien looked like a manager on his way to the gallows on the sidelines at Camp Nou, his demeanour in total contrast to Gennaro Gattuso.

Indeed, for the second 45, the teams almost mirrored their manager’s antics. Barca were sluggish whereas Napoli were bright and determined, only being denied a second goal thanks to an offside flag.

In a match which Setien could finally have won over the long-suffering Camp Nou faithful, he somehow managed to have completely the opposite effect again, even making bizarre late substitutions which made no sense at all.

Rather than be happy about a much-needed victory and a quarter-final date with Bayern Munich, these fans let their feelings about Setien’s further employment be known on social media.

With all due respect for Setien, he can’t stay next year. He promised so many things but didn’t do absolutely anything good. — Zoé ? (@imaginiuss) August 8, 2020

SETIEN IS A COWARD — FPL ?? (@SemperFiMessi) August 8, 2020

Once again, you’ve got to question Setien’s match management. — total Barça (@totalBarca) August 8, 2020

So Setien denied Puig & Fati an opportunity to play crucial playoffs for Barca B stating he wants them fresh for this game, only to bench them and sub in Monchu who played those games in the 80th mins??? The man is useless!!!! #BarcaNapoli — ?Boyabenyathi? (@Pacnana02) August 8, 2020

Setien is either too scared trust Fati and Puig tonight or he’s just plain clueless and running on vibes — Trincão ? (@badniggafela) August 8, 2020