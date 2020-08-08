Menu

‘He can’t stay next year’ – These Barcelona fans aren’t happy with Setien despite win over Napoli

Champions League
It was very much a case of ‘job done’ after Barcelona knocked Napoli out of the Champions League, beating them 3-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate in their Round of 16 encounters.

Despite Barca racing into a three goal lead, and being cruelly denied a fourth after the intervention of VAR, Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty in first-half injury time meant that another Napoli goal in the second half would set things up for a tense final period.

Quique Setien looked like a manager on his way to the gallows on the sidelines at Camp Nou, his demeanour in total contrast to Gennaro Gattuso.

Indeed, for the second 45, the teams almost mirrored their manager’s antics. Barca were sluggish whereas Napoli were bright and determined, only being denied a second goal thanks to an offside flag.

In a match which Setien could finally have won over the long-suffering Camp Nou faithful, he somehow managed to have completely the opposite effect again, even making bizarre late substitutions which made no sense at all.

Rather than be happy about a much-needed victory and a quarter-final date with Bayern Munich, these fans let their feelings about Setien’s further employment be known on social media.

