With Chelsea having qualified for next season’s Champions League and also acquiring Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the transfer window, things are looking up for Frank Lampard.

The former midfielder has surely exceeded expectations in his first season in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat, even if his numbers are on par with previous incumbent, Maurizio Sarri.

Ricardo Carvalho, a former team-mate of Lampard’s and now assistant coach at Marseille to Andre Villas-Boas, has predicted only good things for the Blues, and has even made a bold prediction relating to the 2020/21 campaign.

“Given he lost Eden Hazard, so far he’s done very well,” Carvalho said to the Daily Mail.

“He achieved a Champions League place for next season which of course is very important, and has brought in young, talented players.

“Frank is building a very good team and I expect next year he can fight for the title with those players, for sure.”

As someone who knows exactly what it takes to win the Premier League title, Carvalho’s opinion shouldn’t just be dismissed as ramblings.

Clearly, Lampard has something about him as a coach given the way in which he’s had his team playing for the most part, and further, the pull he evidently has by gaining the trust of some of European football’s hottest properties.

The fact that the likes of Werner and Ziyech want to play for him despite his relative inexperience at the top level of management says much.