Juventus were left bitterly disappointed on Friday night, but president Andrea Agnelli insisted that he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay this summer.

The Bianconeri were eliminated from the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage by Lyon after their tie ended 2-2 on aggregate, with the Ligue 1 outfit advancing on the away goals rule.

In turn, Juve’s frustration in Europe continues for another year, and although they were able to secure their ninth consecutive Serie A title this season, it wasn’t entirely convincing in Maurizio Sarri’s first year in charge.

Ronaldo has impressive history and pedigree in the Champions League and he will undoubtedly be disappointed to have fallen short again with the Turin giants for the second season on the spin, but club president Agnelli seemingly has no concerns over whether or not the Portuguese superstar will remain to try again next year.

As per respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, he spoke to Sky Sport Italia and said: “Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? He’s going to stay with us. I’m sure that he’ll play for Juventus also for next season.”

That will be a relief for Juventus fans as they will hope that the 35-year-old remains in Turin to spearhead their attack, having bagged 37 goals and seven assists in 46 games this past season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself arguably dropped a hint over his future after celebrating their title success in his Instagram post below earlier this month, suggesting that he will be around to try and win his third straight Scudetto next year.

In turn, the signs all seemingly point towards him remaining with the reigning Serie A champions for another year at least.