Juventus are reportedly considering possible exits this summer as changes could be made to the squad to strengthen after their Champions League exit.

The Bianconeri won their ninth consecutive Serie A title this season, but there was disappointment too as they fell short again in their bid to end their wait for another European crown.

After suffering seven defeats in the league too, the highest number of losses in a single season out of the last six campaigns, they didn’t entirely convince under Maurizio Sarri and so there may well be a period of reflection in the coming weeks leading up to preparations for the new season.

According to Calciomercato, while Arthur and Dejan Kulusevski are expected to arrive, further signings are being touted.

However, there will also potentially be movement in the opposite direction too as Daniele Rugani, Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi could all be moved on to create space in the squad and perhaps free up some finances too by getting their wages off the books and possible transfer fees.

It’s also hinted that Mattia De Sciglio could move on too, but ultimately that could risk leaving them short at left-back and therefore in need of making another signing. Time will tell if they feel as though they need to upgrade there too.

It’s arguably important that they don’t make too many changes as they have secured another league title with this group, but there is certainly room for improvement as with any side, and it will be interesting to see what the hierarchy do in the coming weeks and months to put themselves in a stronger position to compete, particularly in Europe.