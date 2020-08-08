Juventus set to sack Maurizio Sarri after just one season in charge, announcement imminent

Juventus are set to sack Maurizio Sarri after just one season at the helm and less than 24 hours after their exit from the Champions League on Friday night.

The 61-year-old was appointed last summer after his spell at Chelsea, and he will leave having guided the club to their ninth consecutive Serie A title.

SEE MORE: Juventus could axe up to five players this summer as changes to squad touted

However, it was far from convincing as they lost seven times during the course of the league campaign, the most defeats that they had suffered in a single season over the last six years.

Further, they fell short in the Coppa Italia final and were eliminated from the Champions League by Lyon at the round-of-16 stage on Friday.

In turn, there were certainly warning signs there and reasons behind the decision to move on from Sarri after just one year, but nonetheless he’ll no doubt be bitterly disappointed that he won’t get a chance to try and build on that moving forward and try to improve the side.

While an official announcement is still missing, both Sky Sport Italia and Fabrizio Romano as per their tweets below have noted that the decision has been made, and that confirmation is expected to arrive from the club in the coming hours.

Time will tell who they decide to go with moving forward, but with the short turnaround between seasons, they’ll likely want to make a decision quickly and to get preparations started for the new campaign as soon as possible to allow the new coach to stamp his mark on the squad.