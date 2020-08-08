According to the MailOnline, Liverpool have made an enquiry for talented Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, with Leicester also taking this step of registering their interest in the ace.
The Mail claim that Jurgen Klopp’s side see the Greek international as a potential alternative option to Norwich starlet Jamal Lewis, who they’ve already had a £10m bid rejected for.
The Premier League champions are in need of a natural left-back backup for superstar Andy Robertson, James Milner has deputised valiantly when called upon but has a different style to the Scotsman.
It’s added that the Foxes are sounding out a move for the ace should they need to replace Ben Chilwell, amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.
Considering how important Robertson and full-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold are to Liverpool’s system, like-for-like backups for the duo will be necessary as they look to defend the top-flight title.
The Mail appear to hint that Greek champions Olympiacos are preparing for life without Tsimikas, as they’ve already lined up a replacement in Saint-Etienne’s Miguel Trauco.
Tsimikas impressed against Premier League side Wolves on Thursday night, the ace has bagged seven assists in all competitions this season.