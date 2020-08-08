According to the Sun, Watford are willing to allow exciting talent Ismaila Sarr to leave for £40m this summer in order to ease the financial troubles that will be incurred following their relegation.

The Sun claim that the Hornets have offered the Senegalese winger to Liverpool and Wolves, however the two sides aren’t currently in a position to bid for the skilful ace. Palace are keen on Sarr as well.

Klopp was honest about Liverpool’s restricted approach to transfers this summer a few weeks ago as per the Mirror, it doesn’t seem like the Reds will make any big-name signings at all.

With the Reds strapped for cash, it’s not surprising to see that they’ve taken this stance on a deal for Sarr, they’ll have to raise funds or need a cash injection from the owners to make such a move.

Whilst the £40m price-tag may be surprising to some, it’s hardly outlandish as Watford did part with a club-record £30m to land the ace from Rennes last summer, as per the Guardian.

Sarr endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League but he soon showed his talent once he settled, with his most eye-catching game of the season the game-winning performance that ended Liverpool’s hopes of going the entire season unbeaten.

Sarr has bagged five goals and chipped in with six assists in 28 top-flight outings, he’s lightning-fast and a silky dribbler, he perfectly fits the mould of a top modern wide forward.

Klopp’s side have looked as though they need better backup options in order to take their game to an even higher level, Sarr would be a fine backup option for either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

If the Reds were to free up the funds and pursue a move for Sarr, they will undoubtedly be better placed to sign the talent than any other club due to his close relationship with countryman Mane.

Mane showed earlier after Liverpool’s defeat to the Hornets that he plays a ‘big brother’ kind of role to the ace, with a heartwarming chat about Sarr to Watford skipper Troy Deeney.