Man Utd team news: Key figure could return vs Copenhagen, duo will play no part

Man Utd face FC Copenhagen in the Europa League on Monday night and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be set to make changes to his starting line-up.

The Red Devils secured a top-four finish in the Premier League this past season, but they’ll be hoping to wrap the campaign up with a trophy too as they remain in the hunt in the Europa League quarter-finals.

SEE MORE: “We are in good talks” – Club Director hints that a loan move for Man United ace is edging closer

After ringing the changes last time out against LASK Linz to seal their place at this stage, Solskjaer will have some decisions to make on who keeps their place and who comes in as he looks to get his balance right.

As per the club’s official site, one player who could return to the starting XI is defender Victor Lindelof, as it’s noted that he was merely rested against LASK and wasn’t injured, so he will be in contention if the Man Utd boss goes with his strongest starting line-up.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe will not be involved as they’ve been ruled out of the rest of the campaign due to injury, although Phil Jones has stepped up his recovery and could put himself in contention to be involved in the squad at least.

Beyond that, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic were all on the bench last time out, and given Man Utd will be desperate to advance, it would surely be no surprise if they all came back into the line-up to give them a major boost.