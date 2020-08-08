According to the Express via the Transfer Window Podcast, journalist Ian McGarry has revealed that Manchester United are in talks to hand Dean Henderson a new contract worth around £60,000-a-week.

It’s claimed that the goalkeeper, who has enjoyed a wonderful debut Premier League season whilst out on loan at Sheffield United, currently earns £12k-a-week, meaning the ace is set for a five-fold pay rise.

McGarry adds that the 23-year-old would like to have the chance to be the Red Devils’ No.1 when pre-season starts, and if he isn’t convincing enough, he’s happy to battle it out with David de Gea.

Henderson’s fine performances for the Blades, where he also spent the prior season on loan at, have won him a spot on the nominees for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award.

Here’s what McGarry had to say on Henderson’s future:

“Henderson’s agent is in talks currently with United in regards to an upgraded contract for Henderson, he is currently on £12,000-a-week but I’m told a new contract would be worth around £60,000-a-week.”

“Henderson himself wants to play first-team football and does not want to come back as the errant No 2 to David de Gea.”

“However, [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer is unwilling to guarantee Henderson that he will be first choice. It’s now up to him whether he signs an upwards contract with United and take his chances.”

“Although it is being discussed in negotiations that Henderson would be open to returning to United starting as No 1 in pre-season.”

“If he is deemed not good enough, he would be happy to fight it out with De Gea for the No 1 spot.”

Henderson helped Chris Wilder’s side keep a solid 13 clean sheets in the top-flight this term, the ace has proven that he’s at Premier League level and at least deserves a chance from United.

Out-of-form De Gea is the main stumbling block in the way of Henderson from kicking his professional career on, football just isn’t as simple as it’s often made out to be.

As much as Henderson warrants the opportunity to prove himself as No.1, this move would effectively render the lucrative contract handed to De Gea less than a year ago a costly waste.

But with Henderson already having been part of England’s senior squad, with his first caps likely if it wasn’t for the pandemic shutting down international football indefinitely, it may be the perfect time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move on from De Gea with a top talent in Dean.