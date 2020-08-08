No sooner have Arsenal won another FA Cup than Premier League business comes to the fore again.

On this occasion, that revolves around transfers, and Mikel Arteta appears to be none too pleased that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is part of a quartet that the Arsenal board are, apparently, happy to take offers for.

After an underwhelming league season, despite there being some improvement once Arteta took over, the last thing the manager needs is to be losing players that he counts on.

According to the Daily Mirror, however, the manager will have to sell to bring in further funds.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit football clubs in the pocket, and to that end it’s likely that there won’t be nearly as much money in the kitty for transfers as there otherwise might have been.

If there is a possibility to earn a decent amount in transfer funds from player sales, then it’s not really a surprise to hear that Arsenal will be one of those clubs looking to do just that.

Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Sokratis are the four names that the Daily Mirror mention are up for grabs.

Guendouzi hasn’t played since his clash with Neal Maupay in the match against Brighton, Sokratis is coming towards the end of his career and Dani Ceballos has trumped Torreira in the Gunners midfield.

Of the quartet, it’s only Maitland-Niles’ potential sale that is contentious, and it will be interesting to see if Arteta manages to persuade his paymasters that the youngster remains part of his plans.