Should Jadon Sancho eventually make the move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, it appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some interesting plans for him.

The young winger would join an attack that can already boast the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Dan James.

Of those mentioned, they all generally have a defined role to play within the attacking structure that the Norwegian prefers.

However, according to The Athletic (subscription required) cited by the Daily Star, Sancho’s potential hire will see him play a dual role for the club.

It’s been suggested that Solskjaer will utilise the former Manchester City man on both the left and right wings, as and when required.

Given Sancho’s ability out wide, he will be a threat for the Red Devils, should he sign, either cutting inside onto his favoured right foot, or beating the full-back for pace should he be stationed on the right.

Negotiations are still progressing, and it remains to be seen if United can get the deal over the line in good time, in order to integrate Sancho before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.