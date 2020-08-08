According to Spanish publication Marca, Paris Saint-Germain have been regularly enquiring about Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior.

Marca report that PSG transfer chief Leonardo is a massive admirer of his fellow countryman, with the Ligue 1 powerhouses even willing to sign the 20-year-old on loan if a permanent deal isn’t possible.

It’s added that two of the Premier League’s top six clubs have enquired about the exciting winger, but Los Blancos insist that the Brazilian is not available for transfer.

Marca claim that the tricky winger is unhappy with his playing time, owing to an apparent lack of faith from boss Zinedine Zidane, the club’s hierarchy maintain that Vinicius is a key part of their project.

It’s reiterated that the Spanish giants’ hierarchy are convinced that the Brazil international doesn’t even need a loan spell away, with the club confident he can be a big player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius didn’t play any part in Real Madrid’s damning defeat to Manchester City last night, the talent was left on the substitutes bench.

Marca report that the starlet is disappointed with his lack of playing time, with Vinicius reportedly expecting to have started more since the restart, especially with Eden Hazard battling injury troubles.

It would be interesting to see what it would take for Los Blancos to part with Vinicius if that ever became the case in the near future, as they signed the ace for a mammoth £38.7m, as per BBC Sport.

Vinicius has started 37 of his 69 first-team appearances since joining Madrid, scoring eight goals and chipping in with 16 assists.