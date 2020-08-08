Frank Lampard is getting his transfer business done early for Chelsea it seems, and the Blues manager has set his sights on another highly-rated talent.

According to the Daily Star, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White has been targeted by the west London outfit, and they’ll offload Antonio Rudiger in order to be able to get their man.

Sky Sports report that Leeds, where the player was on loan during 2019/20, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League, have already had bids of £18.5m and £22m bid turned down by the Seagulls.

Liverpool are also known to be interested say the Daily Star, with Chelsea preparing to gazump the champions in order to get their man.

Though the Blues looked exciting going forward under Lampard, the team often looked porous at the back.

A replacement for keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is thought to be on the cards too, but with Rudiger being allowed to go, clearly his replacement is a priority.

With money to spend, it could be that White will be convinced to become the next piece in Lampard’s puzzle.