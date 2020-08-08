Video: Anthony Lopes jumps into stand and celebrates where Lyon fans would be after advancing past Juventus

Although they lost on the night, Lyon advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after knocking Juventus out of the competition on Friday.

The Ligue 1 outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat in Turin, but Memphis Depay’s early penalty was decisive as they progressed on the away goal rule and keep their dreams alive in Europe.

READ MORE: Video: Lyon defender Marcelo pulls off superb last-ditch tackle to deny Bernardeschi wonder goal

It was a thrilling encounter with the hosts pushing hard to find a way through in the latter stages, but Lyon were able to hold on and advance as Lopes didn’t let the lack of supporters dampen his spirits after the full-time whistle.

As seen in the video below, the Lyon goalkeeper made his way into the stands after the game and clearly did his homework as he went to the away section at the stadium where the travelling fans would have been.

He then proceeded to leap into the stands and celebrate for a few seconds before making his way back down to the pitch to rejoin his teammates.

It’s certainly a shame that fans aren’t in attendance but it is a necessity as we continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Lopes enjoyed himself regardless though as Lyon will be delighted to have booked their place in the next round…