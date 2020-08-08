Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi sees lovely goal for Chelsea disallowed after offside call

In the 27th minute of Chelsea’s Champions League encounter against Bayern Munich, Callum Hudson-Odoi saw a brilliant goal ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

The starlet charged forward before playing the ball into Tammy Abraham, the centre-forward knocked the ball back to the winger.

Hudson-Odoi created enough space to fire a shot on goal from the edge of the box, which flew into the bottom corner.

A VAR review rightfully deemed that Abraham was offside when Hudson-Odoi first played him in, leaving the starlet to have a lovely strike taken away.

Take a look at the England international’s fine strike that was chalked off below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Both of tonight’s Champions League clashes have so far proved to be exciting encounter, Frank Lampard’s side have little chance of overcoming their deficit tonight.