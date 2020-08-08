Video: Classy exchange between Zidane and Guardiola after full-time in Man City win over Real Madrid

Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad against Man City on Friday night, thus seeing them crash out of the Champions League in the round-of-16.

Zinedine Zidane is used to winning in this competition as he has a fantastic record as a coach having won the trophy three times already.

SEE MORE: (Photo) Sergio Ramos’ face says it all as Real Madrid fall to defeat vs Man City

However, his side couldn’t get the better of Pep Guardiola’s men this time round as they fell to a 4-2 defeat on aggregate after a entertaining second leg in Manchester.

Despite the loss though, the Frenchman showed his class as he was spotted exchanging some words with Guardiola with the pair having smiles on their faces and shaking hands well after the full-time whistle.

Zidane can be content with the season that they’ve had given they dethroned rivals Barcelona to win the La Liga title as he added another major trophy to his collection, but he evidently takes a loss well too and congratulated Guardiola before the two went their separate ways.

Given their pedigree and history in the Champions League, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Real Madrid come back stronger next season but this show of mutual respect is great to see especially after a hard-fought tie between two top sides…