After a slow start from Barcelona in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Napoli, Lionel Messi and Clement Lenglet had put the Catalans in control.

The Argentinian looked to have put the game beyond the Italians with a third on the night after a superb pass from Frenkie de Jong.

However, after a two and a half minute delay, VAR controversially ruled that Messi had touched the ball with his hand before slotting home.

Pictures from RMC and TUDN.