Former Chelsea striker turned pundit, Tony Cascarino, hasn’t held back in his condemnation of Eden Hazard after another lacklustre performance from the Belgian for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos tumbled out of the Champions League on Friday night after a below par showing, and a 90 minutes in which Hazard was pretty anonymous.

Since signing on at the Santiago Bernabeu a year ago, Hazard has only managed to score one goal and his 2019/20 season has been punctuated by injuries.

However, Cascarino believes that the attacking midfielder has only got himself to blame, suggesting on talkSPORT that he turned up in Madrid overweight and hadn’t taken the move seriously