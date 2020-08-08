It’s not too often you’ll find former Man United players talking up potential Liverpool targets, but that’s exactly what’s happened with Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder has been consistently linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Kicker, cited by the Daily Mirror suggesting that the German will have to offload some of his current staff if the wants to make a move for Thiago.

Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves believe he would be a huge asset for the Reds, and lauded the player’s attributes whilst talking to Gary Lineker prior to Bayern’s match against Chelsea.

Some of these passes are a joke! ?? “He’s one of the top five midfielders in the world!” “He’s a conductor. He controls the game. He has wing mirrors.” Owen Hargreaves and @rioferdy5 discuss the quality of Thiago, and a potential move to Liverpool ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/AGKBRcQZOA — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.