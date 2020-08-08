Right on half-time at the Camp Nou, Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli some hope in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Barcelona.

The Catalans were in full control of the tie, having gone 3-0 up thanks to goals from Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

It could’ve been even worse for the Italians as Messi had found the net before Suarez slammed home his penalty, but VAR ruled it out for handball.

In first half injury time, a rash challenge from Ivan Rakitic left the official with no option than to award Napoli a spot-kick of their own.

Insigne made no mistake, making the next goal in the tie absolutely crucial.

Pictures from TUDN