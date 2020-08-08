Video: Lewandowski scores wonderful no-look penalty as Chelsea concede early spot-kick

It took Bayern Munich just seven minutes to split open Chelsea’s defence in the second-leg of tonight’s Champions League knockout tie.

Robert Lewandowski was played through with a brilliant pass, leading veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero to bring the talisman down in the box.

The referee first appeared to hint at an offside call, but the Bavarians were quickly awarded a spot-kick.

Lewandowski stepped up confidently as he tucked the ball right into the corner with a lovely penalty, Caballero dived the right way but couldn’t get a hand to this effort.

Take a look at Bayern’s early opener below:

Robert Lewandowski gets his 12th Champions League goal this season! ? Red Star: ??

? Spurs: ????

? Olympiacos: ????

? Olympiacos: ??

? Red Star: ????????

? Chelsea: ??

? Chelsea: ?? So good, he doesn't even need to look at the ball ??#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/nhJj47ZwBy — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 8, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Lewandowski notched his 52nd goal across all competitions with this effort, how easy it is for the Pole to find the back of the net was typified by the ace not even looking as he tucked the ball away.

Frank Lampard needs to steady his defence ahead of next season if he’s serious about building something special at the club which hold him as a legendary figure.