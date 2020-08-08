Video: Lyon defender Marcelo pulls off superb last-ditch tackle to deny Bernardeschi wonder goal

Lyon advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Juventus on Friday night in a thrilling encounter in Turin.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in their round-of-16 tie, the Ligue 1 outfit scored an early penalty and withstood a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and real pressure from the Serie A champions to advance on the away goal rule.

However, it could have all been very different had Federico Bernardeschi scored this chance, as he brilliantly danced his way through the Lyon defence and skipped past the goalkeeper to seemingly leave himself with a simple tap-in to score what would have been a classic goal.

Unfortunately for him and Juventus, Marcelo had other ideas and as seen in the video below, he produced a sensational last-gasp tackle to deny the Italian winger and force a corner instead when it looked as though he was destined to find the back of the net.

It was a decisive moment in the encounter, and it certainly helped Lyon advance to extend Juventus’ misery in the Champions League as their wait for success in Europe goes on…